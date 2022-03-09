BRC (BRCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRC stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Get BRC alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.