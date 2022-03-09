Bread (BRD) Price Down 36.5% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $27.35 million and $1.78 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00102000 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.