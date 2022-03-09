Brian Williamson CBE Buys 5,000 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Brian Williamson CBE bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,846.96).

LON:CRE traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 356 ($4.66). 71,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 350.50 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £587.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRE shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.39) to GBX 615 ($8.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

