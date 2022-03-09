Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.06 million and the lowest is $46.10 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $33.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $222.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $232.00 million, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $248.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.