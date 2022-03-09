Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

