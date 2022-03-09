Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRLT stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40.

In related news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,472,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

