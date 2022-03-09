Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrainsWay.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

