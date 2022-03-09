Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CASA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $349.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Casa Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

