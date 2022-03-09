Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 120,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,428. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.23.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

