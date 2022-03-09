Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to announce $5.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

MMC opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $115.96 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

