Brokerages Anticipate NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

