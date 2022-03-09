Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 99.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 121.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 111,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

