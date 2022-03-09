Brokerages Anticipate Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

TYRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TYRA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,646,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,370,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

