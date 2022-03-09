Brokerages Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

NMTR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 1,537,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,910. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

