Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the lowest is ($1.29). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DRIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 194,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,258. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in DarioHealth by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 70,168 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in DarioHealth by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.