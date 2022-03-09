Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the highest is $4.64 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $18.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.53 billion to $19.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

