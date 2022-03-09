Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.05). Lithium Americas also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

