Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Telos reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

TLS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 918,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,487. Telos has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $681.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Telos by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at $2,885,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Telos by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 607,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Telos by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

