Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAPO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 112,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,300. The stock has a market cap of $371.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

