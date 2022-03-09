Brokers Issue Forecasts for Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $904,739,000 after buying an additional 935,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

