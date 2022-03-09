Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wajax Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wajax in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Wajax alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$421.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$18.53 and a 12-month high of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.02.

About Wajax (Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.