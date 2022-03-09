Brokers Set Expectations for MediWound Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MediWound in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Earnings History and Estimates for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

