Brokers Set Expectations for MediWound Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MediWound in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get MediWound alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.