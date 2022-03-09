Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 0.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,031. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

