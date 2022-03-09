Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Head to Head Contrast

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IsoPlexis and Bruker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 9.32 -$81.57 million N/A N/A Bruker $2.42 billion 4.12 $277.10 million $1.82 36.34

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IsoPlexis and Bruker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bruker 0 2 3 0 2.60

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.62%. Bruker has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.51%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Bruker.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Bruker 11.46% 30.77% 9.95%

Summary

Bruker beats IsoPlexis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

