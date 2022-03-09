BSClaunch Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $54,343.88 and approximately $10,661.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.73 or 0.06461155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.27 or 1.00027962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041624 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

