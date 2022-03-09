Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Shares Down 3.2%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDWBF)

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

