Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 188.12% from the stock’s current price.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

