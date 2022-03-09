Burger Swap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.02 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003661 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $30.86 million and $17.02 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00102472 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,907 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

