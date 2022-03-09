ByteNext Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $600,005.07 and $9,643.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.90 or 0.06452731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.05 or 0.99823661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041459 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

