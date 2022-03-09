Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $36.89 million and $2.39 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00254243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,739,515,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,642,709,656 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.