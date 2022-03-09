CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 48,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 317,725 shares.The stock last traded at $25.18 and had previously closed at $23.41.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.
The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.
CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.