CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 48,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 317,725 shares.The stock last traded at $25.18 and had previously closed at $23.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

