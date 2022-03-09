Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Michael E. Pegram Purchases 13,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CZR stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.