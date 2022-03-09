Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Michael E. Pegram Purchases 13,000 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CZR stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

