Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

