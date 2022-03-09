CafeSwap Token (BREW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64.00

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $288,133.49 and $64.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.95 or 0.06505902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,845.91 or 1.00092188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041676 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 11,787,274 coins and its circulating supply is 11,502,021 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

