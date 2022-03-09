Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. dropped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.29 ($2.82).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

LON CNE opened at GBX 195 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £965.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.55.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.