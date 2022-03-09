Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.16% of Calavo Growers worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 152.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CVGW opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $770.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

