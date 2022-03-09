Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Down 5.9%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 1,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $696.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

