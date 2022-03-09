Calfrac Well Services (CFW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

TSE CFW opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.23.

CFW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, January 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

