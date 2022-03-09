Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.77

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.77 and traded as high as C$61.61. Calian Group shares last traded at C$60.50, with a volume of 120,676 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGY shares. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$684.44 million and a P/E ratio of 51.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.3840109 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

