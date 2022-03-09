California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

