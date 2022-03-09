California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,206 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

