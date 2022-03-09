California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,280 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

