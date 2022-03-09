Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 222,709 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $16.02.
CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
