Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 222,709 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $16.02.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

