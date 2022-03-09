Camp Peter Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total transaction of $688,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total transaction of $115,368.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31.

EQIX traded up $22.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $704.20. 465,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $724.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.74. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $626.02 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

