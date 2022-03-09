Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target to $12.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 200.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laird Superfood presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSEMKT LSF opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

