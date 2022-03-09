Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.25. 482,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 252,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21. The company has a market cap of C$273.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43.
Canada Nickel Company Profile (CVE:CNC)
Read More
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.