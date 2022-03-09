Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.83

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.83 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 5911010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $118,105,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

