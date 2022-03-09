Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.41

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.41 and traded as high as C$36.69. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.15, with a volume of 644,062 shares traded.

CU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 145.39%.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

