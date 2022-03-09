Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.14

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and traded as low as $28.20. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 2,150 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBWBF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.