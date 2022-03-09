Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

